Akshay Kumar has been out of the number game for a long time. After Sooryavanshi, the actor, who was once considered the golden goose at the box office, had a disastrous year with a string of flops. He had been keeping low, and his films have failed to meet expectations.

But it seems like the actor is ready to change gears from his ever-favorite Deshbhakti mode to the tried and tested comedy role. Akshay reinvented himself at the box office with a string of comedy films in the 2000s, and the actor seems to go down the same route yet again.

As the third installment of Welcome, popularly called Welcome 3 and tentatively titled Welcome To Jungle, has started its journey, we tried researching the numbers Akshay Kumar has churned out with his comedy franchises.

The actor, who had a Midas touch at the Box Office once, has three comedy franchises and seven films to his name. The Housefull franchise, the Welcome franchise, and the Hera Pheri franchise.

The Comedy Franchise Total – 626.71 crore

The three franchises have eight films, out if which Akshay Kumar stars in seven. These films are – Housefull, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Housefull 4, Welcome, Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 3. These seven films have collectively earned 626.71 crore.

The Lost Opportunity – Welcome Back!

Akshay Kumar was approached for the second installment of the Welcome franchise, but reports suggest that he quoted an unimaginable price that was impossible to serve. Hence, the film moved ahead with John Abraham and collected 97 crore, missing the 100 crore mark.

The Three Sequels!

After failing at the box office with Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Mission Raniganj, and others, Akshay Kumar has found the way through Oh My God 2 – returning back to his core genre – Comedy films! After Oh My God 2’s success, Akshay Kumar has three franchise installments planned – Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To Jungle, and Housefull 5!

Hera Pheri – Where It All Started!

Akshay Kumar invented his comic side with Hera Pheri. His camaraderie with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal was at par in this Priyadarshan film. He continued the winning streak with films like Garam Masala, Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and more.

As he gears up for Hera Pheri 3, check out the collection of the Hera Pheri Franchise.

Hera Pheri – 12.36 crore

Phir Hera Pheri – 41 crore

Total – 53.36 crore

Welcome – The First Blockbuster

Akshay Kumar got his first blockbuster with Welcome. However, he missed working on the second installment and is now back with the third one. Check out the Welcome Franchise’s collection as he embarks on a new journey with Welcome To Jungle.

Welcome – 71.25 crore

Welcome Back – 97 crore

Total – 168.25 crore

Housefull – The Most Successful

Akshay Kumar’s most successful comedy franchise to date is the Housefull franchise, which is just a mad world and jokes. As he gears up for Housefull 5, check out the franchise total.

Housefull – 74.40 crore

Housefull 2 – 114 crore

Housefull 3 – 107.70 crore

Housefull 4 – 206 crore

Total – 502.10 crore

Since none of these ten films has been a flop, we wonder if Akshay Kumar‘s upcoming three franchise films will take his comedy franchise total to a whopping 1000 crore at the box office. Only if all three films, Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To Jungle, and Housefull, collect a little more than 100 crore each! Not that tough a target to achieve we guess!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

