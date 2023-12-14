Ranbir Kapoor has become a box office star in the truest sense, with Animal Box Office hitting numbers daily and beating records left, right, and center. The superstar has earned a cumulative collection of 2303 crore with the gangster drama.

What’s interesting is that 54.67% of this 2303 crore collection belongs collectively to the last five films of Ranbir Kapoor in the last five years – From Sanju in 2018 to Animal in 2023.

From 2018 to 2023, Ranbir Kapoor registered a total of 1259 crore box office collections, better than most of the actors. In fact, in his career spanning 16 years, the actor, despite not being a box office superstar, has delivered only six flops!

Expectations from the Animal box office are bizarre, and speculations are rife that the film might overrule Jawan’s 640.42 crore and Ranbir Kapoor might take the throne this year with the Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film as the highest-grosser of the year.

Animal Might Bring In 2500 Crore Cumulative For RK!

In 16 years, Ranbir Kapoor has worked in 21 films as the lead, and while his accumulated star wealth of 2303 crore at the box office stands untouched for any of the current generation of stars, Animal might take his overall number to 2500 crore!

The First Hit

The Shamshera actor’s first hit film at the box office was with none other than Katrina Kaif. In fact, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was not only a hit but a superhit, as it collected around 63 crore at the box office.

The First Miss!

Ranbir Kapoor’s first miss from the 100-crore club was with Rajneeti in 2010. The Prakash Jha film had RK playing a politician, and the film collected almost 100 crore – 93.75 crore, to be precise!

First 100 Crore Film

While Ranbir Kapoor’s career started with a disaster in Saawariya, which was a flop at the Box Office, he achieved his first 100 crore film in 2011 with Anurag Basu’s Barfi! which earned him a lot of accolades.

First 300 Crore Film

While RK never touched the 200 crore mark, he hit it out of the park with the 300 crore club in 2018 with Sanju. The film almost missed the 350 crore mark!

The Disasters!

While Bombay Velvet was the biggest disaster of Ranbir Kapoor’s entire career, he added another one last year with Shamshera. Both films faced horrible box office verdicts. Apart from these two, Ranbir Kapoor has only four other flops in his entire career.

Animal Box Office – 600 Crore Club

Currently, with the Animal box office, Ranbir Kapoor is trying to aim the 600 crore club, being the first young actor to start a club since all the clubs to date have been started by Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan.

While we wait for Animal to finish the 2500 crore race for Ranbir Kapoor, here’s his entire career’s report card at a glance.

