Deepika Padukone will achieve a rare box office achievement next year with Fighter’s Box Office Collection. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will lead DP to the elite 3000 crore club, and guess who will welcome her to that club? None other than the owner of this club, Katrina Kaif. Kat has opened the 3000 crore club for actresses with a cumulative box office collection touching almost 3100 crore!

Thanks to Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif entered this club first, beating Deepika, and now with Fighter, DP is ready to make her place in this elite list. The teaser of the film has been dropped, and DP’s chemistry with Hrithik Roshan has been much appreciated.

Hrithik Roshan Is Way Behind!

Interestingly, while Deepika Padukone will make her much-awaited entry to the 3000 crore club, Hrithik Roshan will have to wait for the longest time to take an entry into this club, considering his current cumulative box office collection of around 1900 crore!

DP’s 2700+ Crore Box Office

The current cumulative box office of the Fighter actress stands at around 2700 crore plus. The actress started her career with a blockbuster like Om Shanti Om, and she has been a box office superstar delivering hits like Piku, which had her as the lead.

Best Box Office Partner SRK

Deepika Padukone’s best on-screen partner has undoubtedly been Shah Rukh Khan. The two superstars have cumulatively accumulated around 1700 crore from 5 films, including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Deepika Padukone’s Score 57% Higher Than HR

As Deepika Padukone will enter the 3000 crore club with Fighter‘s Box Office Collection, she will stand 57% higher than co-star Hrithik Roshan’s cumulative box office collection. DP’s total box office is almost 1100 crore more than what Hrithik has collected to date!

The Republic Day Luck!

Deepika Padukone with Fighter’s Box Office will try her luck on Republic Day yet again after Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Spy Universe film, gave DP her first 500 crore film as well as the highest-grossing film of her career as the female lead.

So, it is just 60 days, and we will have another Bollywood actress entering the elite 3000 crore club. Deepika Padukone’s victory will be very special since she will achieve this target by beating her Fighter co-star, Hrithik Roshan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

