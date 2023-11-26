Tiger 3 Box Office Vs Spy Universe Profits: Salman Khan Needs To Earn An Impossible 792 Crore To Match The Most Profitable Film Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan has recently opened up on the Tiger 3 box office collection, and his statements hint at a very clear possibility – the film is in its last leg, probably turning the weakest film in the Spy Universe. To date, the Spy thriller has registered a box office collection of 259.83 crore.

With that number, Salman Khan still falls 40 crore short of its reported and rumored budget of 300 crore. But do you know how much the film needs to earn if it needs to turn into the most profitable film of the Spy Universe? Well, the number comes to a whopping 792 crore. Almost 800 crore.

Achieving that figure is impossible, and even Pathaan could not achieve it. Neither could Hrithik Roshan‘s War. But then, which one is the most profitable Spy thriller in the Spy Universe? Well, it is none other than the OG Spy film, which introduced the love story of an Indian spy – Avinash Rathore, and an ISI agent, Zoya, played by Katrina Kaif!

The most profitable Spy Universe film

The most profitable Spy Universe film is undoubtedly the first film to be helmed by Kabir Khan. Ek Tha Tiger churned out a profit of around 162% at the Box Office with a collection of 198 crore. The film was the first blockbuster in Katrina Kaif‘s career and the first one with Salman Khan as well. The film stands at number 1 in the list of most profitable Spy Universe films. To match Ek The Tiger’s success, Tiger 3 needs to earn a total of 792 crore.

Number 2 In The Spy Universe

The second film in the Spy Universe profit ranking is Tiger Zinda Hai, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which earned a profit of around 126.10%. To match the success and profit of Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3 needs to earn 678.30 crore!

Number 3 In The Spy Universe

The third most profitable film in the Spy Universe is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which earned a profit of 117.28%, and Tiger 3 needs to earn a whopping 651.84 crore!

The Least Profitable Film In The Spy Universe

To date, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War is the least profitable film in the Spy Universe with only 101% of profit. Still, to match this percentage, Tiger 3 needs to earn around 603 crore.

Currently, with a budget of a whopping 300 crore, it seems impossible for Tiger 3 to cross any of these barriers, and Salman Khan‘s film will end up being the least profitable film in the Spy Universe!

Check out the budget economics and profit of all four Spy Universe films.

