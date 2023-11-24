Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with their latest release, Tiger 3, have been struggling at the Box Office. The film has collected 250.05 crore in India, and while it was expected that the film would create a rampage at the box office, it turned out to be an ‘underwhelmer’. However, the film pushed Katrina Kaif’s individual box office to 3000 crore cumulative.

While Kat has entered the 3000 crore club with Tiger 3‘s box office collection, her report card has been brilliant compared to Salman Khan’s. In her career spanning over 20 years, her choice of films has been so accurate that she has repeatedly delivered hits.

In these 20 years, while Katrina Kaif has done 32 films, the verdict of these films has been surprising. Out of these 32 films, only 9 have been flops. Hence, the Bharat actress enjoys a success ratio of 71.87%, which is huge compared to Salman Khan.

The Khan superstar enjoys a success ratio of 53.84%, and with his last film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, lying on the losing end, he has delivered 36 disasters, including KBKJ and Antim’s losing performances at the Box Office.

So, while Katrina Kaif enjoys a success ratio 28.68% higher than Salman Khan’s, she has mostly worked with A-listers in the industry, which obviously gave her box office records a favorable position, making her the first actress in Bollywood to enter the 3000 crore club.

Tiger & Zoya’s Struggle

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif struggle together with Tiger 3’s box office collection. The film is Salman Khan’s 79th release and Katrina’s 33rd. It was expected that it would work wonders after the other two films of the franchise – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, turned box office marvels. But currently, the number gods do not seem to favor Sal-Kat.

The First Individual Flops!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif both have registered a flop early in their career. While Salman played second fiddle in Biwi Ho To Aisi, which was a box office disaster, Kat made her debut in the multi-starrer Boom, which was more than a disaster! Biwi Ho To Aisi collected 1.30 crore at the Box Office, and Boom had a box office collection of 6.20 crore.

The First Hit Together

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif delivered their first hit with their first collaboration. It was in 2005 that they came together for Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? for the first time, and the film collected 25.80 crore at the box office. The film also starred Sushmita Sen, Arshad Warsi, and Sohail Khan and was helmed by David Dhawan.

The First Flop Together

The Sal-Kat pair delivered their first flop together with Yuvraaj in 2008. The film also starred Anil Kapoor and collected 16.80 crore rupees at the Box Office. Helmed by Subhash Ghai, it was a recipe for disaster!

The First Blockbuster Together

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s first blockbuster together was Ek Tha Tiger, which laid the foundation of the Spy Universe. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film collected 198 crore at the box office and missed the 200 crore mark by a small margin.

Tiger 3 – The Seventh Collaboration

Tiger 3 is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s seventh collaboration together after Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. They have cumulatively collected 851 crore at the box office as an on-screen pair.

