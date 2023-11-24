This December, two exciting clashes are ready to rock the box office. Out of all competitors, it seems that Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur is witnessing low buzz as it isn’t a front-loaded film compared to Animal, Salaar, and Dunki. It will take a slow to fair start and then grow depending on the content. The Vicky Kaushal starrer had a golden opportunity to score huge but lost it due to overestimating the theatrical run of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Keep reading to know more!

About Sam Bahadur

Directed by renowned filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, the upcoming biographical film is based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The subject is very interesting and inspiring, and there’s a bit of an undercurrent about the film due to its powerful trailer. If the content hits the bullseye, this Vicky Kaushal starrer has the potential to score big. This potential could have been much higher if the makers had decided on the right release date.

We have seen how Vicky Kaushal lives the character in his films. Be it Uri: The Surgical Strike or Sardar Udham. While the latter arrived directly on OTT, Uri was a blockbuster. Expectations are high from this one, too!

Makers overestimated Tiger 3

No doubt, Salman Khan is one of the biggest Indian superstars, and his Tiger 3 was crazily anticipated. But such huge films earn most of their collections during the first 10 days as the euphoria around them settles down eventually. So, the makers of Sam Bahadur could have opted to release their film today, i.e., 24th November.

Today, no big film has arrived in theatres, and even Tiger 3 has completed a run of 12 days. So, this seemed to be a perfect release date for Sam Bahadur as it would have a good screen count across the nation, and with good content, impressive numbers could have been recorded at the Indian box office.

The makers of the Vicky Kaushal starrer might have thought that just like Pathaan, Jawan, or Gadar 2, Tiger 3 would enjoy an unprecedented run for at least three weeks. In reality, the Salman Khan starrer has already slowed down.

Suicidal clash with Animal

Now, Sam Bahadur will face a monster like Animal on 1st December. Yesterday, its trailer was dropped, and the reactions have been crazy. Even the limited advance booking reflects the wild response from the audience. For sure, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is going to make a major impact.

Considering the demand, Animal will get a huge screen count, at least during the first week, and will totally overshadow Sam Bahadur with its hype. Of course, in the long run, the content will speak for itself, but in the initial run, Vicky Kaushal’s film will face a dent.

