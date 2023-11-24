Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is all set to explode at the Indian box office. Scheduled to be released on December 1, the film is enjoying immense hype on the ground, and it has now started getting translated in numbers. The limited advance booking has commenced in Hyderabad, and the city is already in rampage mode for day 1. Keep reading to know more!

Telugu audience is excited for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s work

Before making a Bollywood debut, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made a mark in Tollywood with his debut directorial, Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. It was a huge success; it has become a modern-day cult over time. Even its official Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, attained cult status and made blockbuster earnings.

So, the Telugu audience is very well aware of Vanga’s work and his passion for filmmaking, and they’re eagerly looking forward to his upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from that, the trailer, released yesterday, has taken everyone by storm and elevated the film’s buzz. It is helping the biggie in attracting massive pre-sales.

Bumper response in day 1 advance booking in Hyderabad

Yesterday, a limited advance booking was made open on online ticket booking sites/apps like BookMyShow. In Hyderabad, 37 Hindi shows (at the time of writing this update) have been made available for booking. Out of these shows, 17 are almost full for day 1 and will see a ‘sold out’ board very soon. This means 46% of Hindi shows are almost sold out in the city.

Apart from the Hindi version, shows of the Telugu version are also showcased, and the response is good so far. Not just the opening day but shows for even the next few days have been made available for advance booking.

Animal crosses the milestone of 5,000 tickets

Through online advance booking for day 1, Animal has already sold over 6,000 tickets within 9-10 hours. This ticket sales equals around 19 lakhs gross (excluding blocked seats). Such a response shows that this Ranbir Kapoor starrer is enjoying a terrific buzz, and no one can predict where the opening day will go.

When will advance booking for Animal officially open?

Officially, the advance booking for Animal will commence on 26th November, and we expect an earth-shattering response.

