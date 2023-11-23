The much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is finally out and completely rocking. After a long time, we have come across such a promo, and it’ll surely help the film gain all the traction. But will it really boost this biggie and make it the highest opener in Ranbir’s career by surpassing Brahmastra? Let’s find out the trailer’s impact on the film’s day 1!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is back in action!

After giving a blockbuster hit with Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is back after four years. It’s a long wait, but it will be worthwhile as the director looks confident about his product. Recently, his upcoming biggie was granted an ‘A’ certificate by CBFC, and he has been flaunting it with pride. So, his collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor looks something fresh and amazing.

The first impression of the Animal trailer

After an intriguing pre-teaser, the teaser looked a bit underwhelming, but thankfully, the trailer of Animal has lived up to its hype. As Sandeep Reddy Vanga promised, the film looks brutal. But at the same time, we’ll be served with an interesting storyline that revolves around the bond of father and son.

The basic concept of Animal is now clear, but still, there are many things that have been kept under wraps, and there’s still an air of suspense around the film. In short, the trailer has done its job of lifting the excitement, and it’ll definitely help in raking in huge pre-sales.

Day 1 expectation from Animal after the trailer’s release

The trailer is superb and will now do its job in garnering pre-release momentum. At this very moment, Animal aims for a start in the range of 35-40 crores at the Indian box office. Yes, such a huge start is definitely on the cards despite the film being certified as 18+. It will be aiming to be Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest opener by surpassing both Sanju and Brahmastra.

As of now, Brahmastra is Ranbir Kapoor’s highest opener, with 37 crores opening at the Indian box office. And yes, this number is in danger now!

More about Animal

The film is scheduled to release on 1st December and also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Prem Chopra, and others in key roles.

Here’s the trailer link:

