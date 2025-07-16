Mohanlal is on cloud nine after delivering two back-to-back 100 crore+ net grossers at the Indian box office in a year. With such a splendid run, everyone is excited to witness the performance of his next film, Hridayapoorvam. Scheduled to release next month, the film has the potential to score big. Even if it doesn’t hit a century, it will still be able to emerge as Laletan’s most profitable film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Hridayapoorvam is expected to do well at the Indian box office

Thanks to the record-breaking business of L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, Laletan’s upcoming family drama is enjoying good buzz on the ground level. Fans are already excited, and even neutrals are looking forward to the actor’s next biggie. Considering the positivity in the pre-release phase, the film will likely open well.

Considering Mohanlal’s momentum, his Hridayapoorvam is expected to make big earnings. Depending on word-of-mouth, the film also has an outside chance to become the actor’s most profitable film in the post-COVID era.

Thudarum is Mohanlal’s most profitable film post-COVID

For those who don’t know, Thudarum is Mohanlal’s most profitable film post-COVID. It was reportedly made on a budget of 38 crores, and against it, it earned 122 crore net at the Indian box office. So, it ended up making a hefty ROI (return on investment) of 84 crores, which equals 221.05% returns.

How much does Hridayapoorvam need to beat Thudarum’s returns?

Reportedly, Hridayapoorvam is made on a budget of 30 crores. So, it will need to amass 97 crore net at the Indian box office to cross Thudarum. At 97 crores, it will enjoy 223.33% returns, thus surpassing Thudarum’s 221.05% returns.

More about the film

Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, is scheduled to release on August 28. It also stars Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap in key roles and is produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas.

It’s the third theatrical release of Mohanlal in 2025, following L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. It marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad after Ennum Eppozhum (2015).

