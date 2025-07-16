Dhanush’s Kuberaa has witnessed a surprising trend during the weekdays of the fourth week, as the collection is coming higher than the weekend. It’s a positive sign, but it won’t really make any significant impact as the film is anyway going to arrive on OTT this Friday (July 18), thus denting the theatrical footfall. In the meantime, it has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 26!

How much did Kuberaa earn at the worldwide box office in 26 days?

In India, after making fair earnings over the fourth weekend, the crime drama raked in 52 lakh on the fourth Monday, day 25. On Tuesday, day 26, it remained rock-steady and earned another 52 lakh. Though this trend is commendable for a film during the fourth, it’s of little since the overall collection is on the lower side.

Coming to the total collection, Kuberaa has earned 89.84 crore net at the Indian box office in 26 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 106.01 crores. Overseas, it has almost closed its run at 31.6 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 137.61 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 89.84 crores

India gross – 106.01 crores

Overseas gross – 31.6 crores

Worldwide gross – 137.61 crores

Kuberaa surpasses Vidaamuyarchi

With 137.61 crore gross, Kuberaa has managed to cross Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, which did a business of 136.41 crore gross globally. Though Vidaamuyarchi was a failure, crossing its numbers is a big thing for Dhanush’s crime drama. Moving forward, the film has an outside chance of crossing 140 crore gross.

More about the film

The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, was released on June 20. It also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and others. On IMDb, it is rated 7 out of 10 (as of July 16). On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 8.4 out of 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth To Finally Beat Thalapathy Vijay In Tamil Nadu, Seizing The Throne After 8 Years?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News