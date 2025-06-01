Rashmika Mandanna is in a different league altogether in the post-COVID era. By a considerable margin, she’s the top-grossing Indian actor in terms of net collection in the post-pandemic era, which is truly commendable. Her unstoppable run would have been more impressive, but the recent failure of Sikandar gave a slight dent to her success ratio at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Rashmika Mandanna’s rocking post-COVID run at the Indian box office

In the post-COVID era, our beloved Srivalli has been a part of nine theatrical releases. Being a part of so many theatrical releases indicates she’s among the most sought-after actresses. It all started with Pushpa, which was a plus affair at the Indian box office with a collection of 268 crore net. It was followed by Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, a losing affair with a collection of 9.57 crore net.

Sita Ramam was Rashmika Mandanna’s third theatrical release post-COVID. It was a box office hit with a collection of 65.49 crore net. Goodbye was a flop with 6.75 crore net. It was followed by Varisu, which secured a losing verdict against a net collection of 178.80 crores.

Animal amassed 554 crore net at the Indian box office and emerged as a super-hit. It was followed by a monster Pushpa 2, which earned an unprecedented 1265.97 crore net and secured a super-hit verdict. Again, Chhaava was a super duper-hit against an unbelievable collection of 615.39 crore net. Her recent theatrical release was Sikandar, which earned just 129.95 crore net and secured a losing verdict.

Overall, Rashmika Mandanna’s post-COVID total stands at a whopping 3093.92 crore net at the Indian box office.

Rashmika’s post-COVID theatrical releases, along with their verdicts and collections at the Indian box office:

Pushpa – 268 crores (Plus)

(Plus) Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu – 9.57 crores (Losing)

(Losing) Sita Ramam – 65.49 crores (Hit)

(Hit) Goodbye – 6.75 crores (Flop)

(Flop) Varisu – 178.80 crores (Losing)

(Losing) Animal – 554 crores (Super-hit)

(Super-hit) Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores (Super-hit)

(Super-hit) Chhaava – 615.39 crores (Super duper-hit)

(Super duper-hit) Sikandar – 129.95 crores (Losing)

Total – 3093.92 crores

Post-COVID success ratio with Srivalli

By using the formula of [(Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio], Rashmika Mandanna’s post-COVID success ratio is 66.66%, which is really impressive. Her splendid run is expected to continue with biggies like Kuberaa and Thama in the pipeline.

