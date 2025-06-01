Thunderbolts*, aka The New Avengers, is fighting the Disney juggernaut, Lilo & Stitch, and other trending movies at the cinemas. Yet the film maintains strong legs in the domestic regions. The MCU movie has now officially surpassed the domestic haul of Captain America: The First Avenger and will also beat another Marvel movie this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was awarded an A- on CinemaScore and has been fighting with everything to stay in the top 5 of the domestic box office chart. The film will hardly surpass the $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office, and the pressure of new releases will be felt in full throttle. However, this film has rejuvenated fans’ faith in Marvel, and they hope to see some grounding content, such as The New Avengers, in the future.

How much did Thunderbolts* earn on day 29 at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan‘s film collected a modest $1.3 million on day 29 at the box office in North America, which is comprised of USA and Canadian regions. Thunderbolts* faces severe competition from multiple new movies and has also lost -660 theatres on Thursday, witnessing a drop of 49.8% from last Friday. It has been running in the theatres for 29 days, and after almost a month, its domestic gross has reached the $178.35 million cume.

Beats Captain America: The First Avenger & is on track to surpass Thor

The film has slowed down a lot at the box office and could have surpassed Captain America: The First Avenger a few days before if there weren’t so many trending movies. But it is better late than never; The New Avengers has officially beaten The First Avenger, which collected $176.65 million at the North American box office. The 2011 MCU film collected that amount over 112 days, but The New Avengers achieved that in 29 days.

The New Avengers will be beating Thor this weekend as well. Chris Hemsworth‘s MCU debut collected $181.03 million in its domestic run. Thunderbolts* is around $3 million away from beating Thor’s domestic haul.

5th-weekend projection

Thunderbolts* will drop from the North American box office chart on its 5th weekend. It is projected to earn between $4.5 million and $5.5 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the North American box office.

Worldwide box office collection & release

The New Avengers, made on an estimated budget of $180 million, has reached the $361.35 million cume at the worldwide box office. Thunderbolts* was released in theatres on May 2.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $178.35 million

Total Overseas Gross – $182.99 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $361.35 million

