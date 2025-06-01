Final Destination: Bloodlines has already created a record in the franchise by crossing the $100 million mark at the box office in North America. It now has its eyes set on the domestic haul of Alien: Romulus to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing horror movies post-COVID. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Final Destination movie is a blockbuster, as it was made on an estimated budget of $50 million, which was recovered on its opening weekend only. The films in this series have always kept the viewers on the edge of their seats, which is also happening with the sixth installment. The film establishes the biggest truth: no one can beat death, no matter how hard you try. It is also winning at the worldwide box office.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 15

Final Destination 6 collected $3.2 million on its third Friday and dropped at #4 in the domestic box office chart. Final Destination: Bloodlines declined by -42.8% from last Friday, beating The Final Destination’s $1.7 million third Friday gross. After day 15, the Final Destination movie reached $104.1 million cume in North America [USA and Canada combined].

Enters all-time top 30 horror films list

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], the Final Destination movie, with its $104.1 million domestic gross, has surpassed Scream‘s $103 million and Paranormal Activity 3’s $104 million domestic hauls to become the 28th highest-grossing horror movie at the North American box office.

On track to become the 9th highest-grossing horror film post-COVID!

Alien: Romulus was released last year; it was critically and commercially successful. A sequel is also in development. The film collected $105.3 million domestically and is the 9th highest-grossing horror film post-COVID. Final Destination: Bloodlines is beating the Fede Alvarez directorial this weekend. Bloodlines is around $1 million away from surpassing Alien: Romulus to become the 9th highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID.

How much is Final Destination 6 projected to earn this weekend?

Final Destination: Bloodlines, released on May 16, is expected to earn between $10 million and $12 million on its 3rd three-day weekend at the North American box office.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $104.11 million

Total Overseas Gross – $109.40 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $213.51 million

