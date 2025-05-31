Disney‘s latest big-screen spectacle, Lilo & Stitch, has exceeded all expectations. In North American theatres, the film completed its opening week on Thursday, and within this short span, it went past the $200 million milestone. Even at the worldwide box office, it has unleashed another important milestone after crossing the $400 million mark. In the meantime, it has made a clean profit of over $250 million. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Lilo & Stitch earn at the North American box office?

Despite mixed reviews, the live-action animated remake of the 2002 animated film of the same name is doing wonders in the domestic market. It maintained a stronghold on weekdays after registering a record-breaking 4-day Memorial Day opening weekend. As per the latest collection update, it has concluded its 7-day opening week by earning a rocking $217.12 million at the North American box office.

Crosses a major milestone at the worldwide box office!

In the overseas market, Lilo & Stitch has earned an impressive $234.90 million. Combining this with the domestic earnings of $217.12 million, the worldwide box office collection stands at a huge $452.02 million, as per Box Office Mojo. As we can see, the film has quickly crossed the major milestone of $450 million.

Worldwide box office breakdown:

North America – $217.12 million

Overseas – $234.90 million

Worldwide – $452.02 million

Disney’s animated biggie is enjoying a hefty profit

Reportedly, Lilo & Stitch is riding on a budget of $100 million. So, its breakeven is set at around $200 million at the worldwide box office. As mentioned above, the film has already earned $452.02 million, thus making it a highly successful affair. If a comparison between collection and breakeven value is made, the animated biggie is already enjoying a profit of $252.02 million.

More about the film

Lilo & Stitch is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. It features Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Billy Magnussen, and others in key roles. It is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Rideback.

