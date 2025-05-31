Mahesh Babu is returning to the big screens with his 2010 cult classic. Khaleja is re-releasing in theatres worldwide, and the buzz is unimaginable! The fantasy action comedy has broken records in North America and other overseas markets. Check out day 1 collections at the box office!

Khaleja Re-Release Opening Day in North America

As per Venky Box Office, Khaleja re-release has earned $57.6K gross from 105 locations in North America on day 1. Trivikram Srinivas‘ directorial has recorded the third-highest opening for a re-release. It is only behind Chiranjeevi’s Indra ($65K) and Gabbar Singh ($60K), all in 4K versions.

As you read this article, Khaleja 4K has already minted $35.8K from 91 locations in North America on day 2. Thanks to Mahesh Babu’s star power, it is a massive sensation and will cross the $100K mark by tomorrow.

Check out the highest opening day for re-releases in 4K versions at the North American box office:

Indra: $65K Gabbar Singh: $60K Khaleja: $57.6K

Khaleja wins big even in Australia!

Mahesh Babu’s cult classic has also clocked a historical opening in Australia. Khaleja re-release has garnered A$13,720 (INR 11.73 lakhs). It has already become the second-highest re-run ever. The Telugu fantasy action comedy will soon leave behind Murari 4K, which accumulated A$18,598 (INR 15.91 lakhs) and gained the #1 spot.

More about Khaleja

Khaleja featured an ensemble cast of Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Shafi, Sunil, Ali, and Subbaraju. It marked the second collaboration between the leading male star and Trivikram Srinivas. They reunited again for Guntur Kaaram in 2023.

Khaleja was originally released on October 7, 2010. It opened to mixed reviews and tanked at the Indian box office. Over the years, it has gained the ‘cult-classic’ status and is considered one of the greatest Telugu films ever made.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 30: 170 Crore+ But Ajay Devgn Starrer Will Miss Out On 1 Major Feat In Hindi Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News