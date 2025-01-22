Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam is enjoying a splendid run at the Indian box office and is heading for a massive target in the lifetime run. Released alongside two major Tollywood releases, this comparatively smaller film has surprised the entire industry and trade circle with its rocking performance. Within an opening week, it became a clean hit, and on day 8, it secured a super-hit verdict, thus giving Tollywood its first super-hit in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Venky’s latest release has recreated the scene that happened last Sankranti. In 2024, we saw a clash between Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan. As expected, the Mahesh Babu starrer marked a thunderous start, but eventually, it was massively defeated by HanuMan. This time, Venky’s action comedy was an underdog, and it defeated Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj with surprising numbers.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam posted a hefty total of 122 crores at the Indian box office in 7 days. After such a solid opening week, the film needed to show a good hold for a longer run, and that’s what happened. On the first Monday, it made 8.40 crores. Yesterday, it earned an estimated 6.18 crores, a drop of 26.42%.

Overall, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has amassed an estimated 128.18 crore net in 8 days. With such a collection, the film has earned hefty returns and emerged as Tollywood’s first super-hit in 2025.

Reportedly, the Venkatesh starrer is made on a moderate budget of 50 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 128.18 crores, which means the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 78.18 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the film has yielded 156.36% returns.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, any film with 150% returns is super-hit. So, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a super-hit at the Indian box office. Also, it has surpassed Guntur Kaaram’s 127 crore net to become the fifth highest-grosser among Tollywood Sankranti releases.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 5 Sankranti grossers:

HanuMan – 201.63 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – 201 crores Sarileru Neekevvaru – 169.55 crores Waltair Veerayya – 162 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 128.18 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

