Elio, the Pixar original movie, is on track to hit the $100 million milestone worldwide. The film maintains a stronghold at the domestic box office as well. The animation has been received with a warm welcome, but it might not be the big blockbuster at the box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The film received strong Rotten Tomatoes ratings, including 91% from the viewers. The critics gave it a solid 83%, and their collective consensus stated, “Catapulted by its theme of building self-esteem, Pixar’s latest cosmic wonder boasts a fanciful world of original creations to dazzling effect.” The audience feels it is armed with a flawless storytelling formula. It is a visually breathtaking and emotionally rich space adventure bound to become a family favorite for all ages.

Elio at the worldwide box office

The Pixar animation maintained a stronghold at the domestic box office on its second 3-day weekend, collecting $10.7 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It dropped by -48.6% from last weekend when it opened in the theaters. It is original content, so people are skeptical about watching it on the big screen. The film is #3 in the domestic box office chart this weekend, and Elio has hit the $42.22 million cume. It will cross the $50 million milestone in the following days and is expected to earn between $65-$75 million in its theatrical run in North America.

Meanwhile, the Pixar original animation collected $11.4 million at the overseas box office on its 2nd weekend. It declined by -18.6% only from its opening weekend, owing to its $2.7 million debut in China. Therefore, the animated feature collected $30.1 million in 52 overseas regions after two weeks. Adding that to its domestic gross, it has hit the $72.3 million worldwide cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $42.2 million

International – $30.1 million

Worldwide – $72.3 million

Budget recovery & break-even point

According to reports, Elio was made on an estimated budget of $150 million. Unlike remakes and adaptations, these original animations generate less revenue than they do. Therefore, it is the same with this 2025 Pixar animation. The movie has recovered only 48% of its hefty budget by the end of its second three-day weekend.

It is still a long way from its break-even point. The movie must earn around $375 million or more worldwide to break even at the box office. However, this seems like an unachievable target for Pixar animation, as the buzz is low and the theater is filled with multiple movies. Pixar’s Elio was released on June 20.

