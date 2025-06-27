Elio drifted past a big milestone after surprising many with a slow start. The new Pixar movie follows Elio Solis, an 11-year-old bursting with imagination who suddenly finds himself speaking for Earth across the stars. The opening weekend brought in $35 million worldwide, marking Pixar’s lowest debut in thirty years. However, momentum hasn’t stopped completely.

Elio’s Latest Box Office Numbers Show Steady Climb

The latest numbers show Elio at $43 million globally, gathering $29 million from audiences at home and another $14 million from international viewers (per Box Office Mojo). This places the animated tale as the year’s 25th highest-grossing film in North America so far.

Elio Box Office Summary

Domestic – $29 million

International – $14 million

Worldwide – $43 million

The movie’s budget looms large, though. According to The Numbers, it is around $150 million.

WOW. Despite glowing reviews, “ELIO” opened with just $21 MILLION at the domestic box office, the lowest opening for a PIXAR movie in its 30-year history. It’s cost: $150m. After the success of family films like “LILO & STITCH” & “HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON,” what happened here?? pic.twitter.com/yfw1vzCWra — Scott Mantz 🖖 (@MovieMantz) June 22, 2025

Elio Ratings Show A Sharp Contrast With Box Office Numbers

The movie’s reviews and ratings contrast sharply with its box office numbers. As of now, Elio boasts an impressive critic score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score stands at an outstanding 91%. On IMDb, the movie has a decent rating of 7.1.

#Elio is certified fresh and “Pixar’s best original since ‘Coco’” 🎉🎉 Get your tickets NOW to see it in theaters! https://t.co/PQL9ABGKQS pic.twitter.com/eVxQpqUGF5 — Pixar (@Pixar) June 19, 2025

Why Elio Struggled During Its Opening Weekend

According to Screenrant, several things could have steered Elio toward a rocky start. The delays stretched anticipation thin, marketing confused more than it excited, and the lure of streaming kept many families on their couches. Despite the hurdles, a slow opening doesn’t seal Elio’s fate.

Elemental faced a rough launch, too, sitting only a step above Elio with one of Pixar’s weakest openings. By the end of its theatrical journey, though, it raked in nearly half a billion dollars. Elio’s story on the box office charts could still take an unexpected turn as more viewers find their way to this cosmic adventure.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

