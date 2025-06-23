Things are not looking good for the Pixar animation Elio despite being released in summer, which is a peak time for family movies. The film collected less than the projected range at the box office in North America. It has debuted at #3 in the domestic box office chart behind How to Train Your Dragon and 28 Years Later. Keep scrolling for the deets.

People did not notice the arrival of this Pixar animation amid Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon’s extraordinary performance at the box office. The animation is an original story, which is an adventure movie. It was tracking to earn between $22 million and $25 million on its opening weekend, but raked in less than that.

How much has the film collected on its opening weekend in North America?

Elio opened in 3,750 theaters in North America and collected $21.00 million. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, it witnessed a decline of 18.2% from Saturday. The film registered the lowest three-day weekend in Pixar’s history. It is also below Wish’s $19.7 million and Encanto’s $27.2 million opening weekend collections.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Day 1, Friday – $9 million

Day 2, Saturday – $6.6 million

Day 3, Sunday – $5.4 million

Total – $21.00 million

How much did it make globally on its opening weekend?

During its five-day opening weekend, it performed underwhelmingly at the overseas box office. Elio collected just $14 million from 51 international markets. Adding that to the film’s $21 million domestic opening weekend, the Pixar movie collected $35 million on its worldwide opening.

More about the film

The animated feature was made on a reported budget of $150 million, including marketing costs. The film must earn around $300 million worldwide to break even. However, judging by the film’s debut, the break-number seems unachievable, but it might turn out to be a sleeper hit like Elemental. Elio was released on June 20.

Box Office Summary

North America – $21.00 million

International – $14.00 million

Worldwide – $35.00 million

