Pixar and Disney’s original animation Elio landed in the theaters this Friday, and it is up against Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon. It has collected a decent number from the previews, beating Elemental and a few other animated movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Elio’s impressive ranking on CinemaScore

The film has been awarded an A on the CinemaScore, on par with Inside Out 2’s A. It is also above Moana 2’s A-. The animated feature’s rating matches Toy Story, Cars, Inside Out, Finding Dory, Cars 3, and Brave.

How much has the film collected from the previews in North America?

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Pxar’s new original animated feature Elio collected $3 million from the previews at the box office in North America. According to the industry tracker, it has beaten Wish, The Wild Robot, and a few other movies’ preview collections at the North American box office.

Beats Elemental & other movies’ preview collection

Elemental is also an original animation released in 2023; it collected $2.4 million from the previews and opened with a $29.6 million collection on its opening weekend. Since Elio has beaten Elemental’s previous collection, it can also beat the 2023 film’s debut weekend collection.

Compared to other animated films

Elio – $3 million Elemental – $2.4 million Wish – $2.3 million The Wild Robot – $2 million Encanto – $1.5 million

Opening weekend projection

The industry is pessimistic about Elio’s debut since it is up against How to Train Your Dragon and Lilo & Stitch. It is expected to earn between $27 million and $32 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America. Globally, the film is expected to collect $50 million+ in its opening weekend. Elio was released in theaters on June 20.

