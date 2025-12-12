Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein has now slowed down at the box office. Blame the Dhurandhar storm, which has stolen a chunk of the screens as well as the footfalls. The Bollywood romantic drama will wrap up as Aanand L Rai’s second highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 14 report!

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 14

According to estimates, Tere Ishk Mein earned 1.66 crores on day 14. This includes 1.56 crores from the Hindi version, while the remaining 10 lakhs have been contributed from the Tamil release. It would have enjoyed a better run, but the dominance of Dhurandhar has unfortunately stolen its thunder.

However, there’s nothing to worry about as Kriti Sanon & Dhanush’s film is already a box office success. It has accumulated 111.32 crores net in two weeks of its theatrical run. Made against a budget of 85 crores, Tere Ishk Mein has minted returns of 26.41 crores, which is 31% in profit percentage. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 131.35 crores.

Here’s a language-wise breakdown at the Indian box office:

Hindi: 106.19 crores

Tamil: 5.13 crores

Total: 111.32 crores

Aanand L Rai delivers his 2nd highest-grossing film!

The reunion with Dhanush turned out to be a lucky affair for director Aanand L Rai. The romantic drama has emerged as his second highest-grossing film of all time. The one last target was Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which topples the list with a lifetime of 152 crores in India. However, the gap of 40.68 crores will now be challenging to cover.

Check out Aanand L Rai’s top 5 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Tanu Weds Manu Returns: 152 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 111.32 crores Zero: 97.5 crores Raanjhanaa: 62.75 crores Raksha Bandhan: 44.37 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Summary Day 14

Budget: 85 crores

India net: 111.32 crores

India gross: 131.35 crores

ROI: 31%

Verdict: Plus

