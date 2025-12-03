Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is on track to emerge as a big success story at the Indian box office. After a solid opening weekend, the film is going strong on weekdays. On its first Tuesday, day 5, the film managed to hit double digits and crossed the 70 crore mark in net collections. With such an impressive run, it has already emerged as Dhanush’s 5th highest-grossing film, overtaking Raanjhanaa. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Tere Ishk Mein earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama passed the Monday test by dropping by less than 50% compared to the first Friday. On Tuesday, day 5, with discounted ticket rates in effect, the film experienced a surge, managing to score a solid 10.51 crores, a 17.43% increase from day 4’s 8.95 crores. Overall, it has earned 72.71 crore net (Hindi + Tamil) at the Indian box office. It equals 85.79 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 15.81 crores

Day 2 – 17.37 crores

Day 3 – 20.07 crores

Day 4 – 8.95 crores

Day 5 – 10.51 crores

Total – 72.71 crores

Becomes Dhanush’s 5th highest-grossing film

With 72.71 crores in the kitty, Tere Ishk Mein has surpassed Raanjhanaa (62.75 crores) to become Dhanush’s 5th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Today, on day 6, it is likely to surpass Thiruchitrambalam (77.11 crores) and Vaathi (77.29 crores) to become the actor’s 3rd highest-grosser.

Considering the film’s stronghold, it is on track to become Dhanush’s top grosser by beating Raayan (94.79 crores). Despite the release of Dhurandhar, the actor will likely score a debut century.

Take a look at the top grossers of Dhanush in India (net collection):

Raayan – 94.79 crores Kuberaa – 90.9 crores Vaathi – 77.29 crores Thiruchitrambalam – 77.11 crores Tere Ishk Mein – 72.71 crores (5 days) Raanjhanaa – 62.75 crores

