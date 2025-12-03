Predator: Badlands, the latest installment in the sci-fi action franchise, is on the verge of completing four weeks in theaters. However, its box office momentum has naturally slowed due to competition from new releases like Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. With a current global haul of $174.7 million, the film now appears unlikely to hit the coveted $200 million mark during its ongoing theatrical run.

Made on an estimated budget of $105 million (as per Variety), Badlands would need approximately $262.5 million worldwide to break even under the 2.5x multiplier rule. This means it still requires roughly $87.7 million more, a target that now seems unattainable. That said, the film has already outperformed several notable titles and is now closing in on the worldwide total of Quentin Tarantino’s iconic 2003 action classic Kill Bill: Volume 1. Here’s how close Predator: Badlands is to surpassing the Uma Thurman-led film in global earnings.

Predator: Badlands vs. Kill Bill: Volume 1 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic: $85.4 million

International: $89.3 million

Worldwide: $174.7 million

Kill Bill: Volume 1 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $70.1 million

International: $110.8 million

Worldwide: $180.9 million

Based on these figures, Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator: Badlands currently trails the Uma Thurman-led Kill Bill: Volume 1 by around $6.2 million at the global box office. If it manages to hold decently in its remaining weeks, Badlands still has a realistic chance of surpassing Quentin Tarantino’s action classic before wrapping up its theatrical run.

How Badlands Compares With Kill Bill: Volume 2

While it remains to be seen whether Predator: Badlands will ultimately outgross Kill Bill: Volume 1, the film has already pulled ahead of its sequel, Kill Bill: Volume 2. Released in 2004, the second installment earned $152.2 million worldwide. With its current global total of $174.7 million, Badlands is ahead by approximately $22.5 million, a lead that is likely to widen as the film continues its theatrical run.

More About Predator: Badlands

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

