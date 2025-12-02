Predator: Badlands Worldwide Box Office Update

After spending less than four weeks in theaters, the latest Predator installment, Predator: Badlands, has become the top-grossing entry in the solo Predator film series, earning $174.4 million globally. However, when the Alien crossover films are included, Dan Trachtenbergâ€™s critically acclaimed sci-fi action movie still trails Alien vs. Predator, which earned $177.4 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo). With a difference of just $3 million, Badlands is expected to surpass this milestone within the next few days.

Badlands has recently surpassed the worldwide earnings of the Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone-starrer boxing drama Creed ($174.2 million). At the same time, the film is also edging closer to the worldwide earnings of Mark Wahlbergâ€™s fan-favorite heist action hit The Italian Job. Read on to find out how much more Predator: Badlands must earn to overtake the popular 2003 release at the global box office.

Predator: Badlands vs. The Italian Job â€“ Box Office Comparison

Hereâ€™s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands â€“ Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic: $85.1 million

International: $89.3 million

Worldwide: $174.4 million

The Italian Job â€“ Box Office Summary

Domestic: $106.1 million

International: $69.9 million

Worldwide: $176 million

As you can see from the above figures, the latest Predator entry is currently behind the 2003 heist flick by approximately $1.6 million in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, Predator: Badlands should outgross The Italian Job within the next few days.

Can Predator: Badlands Surpass The $200 Million Mark?

With a current worldwide tally of $174.4 million, Badlands is still about $25.6 million away from reaching the coveted $200 million milestone at the global box office. Unless the film receives a box office boost in the coming days, it appears rather unlikely that it will comfortably cross this mark during its ongoing theatrical run. The final verdict is expected to become clear in the weeks ahead.

Predator: Badlands â€“ Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands Trailer

