Predator: Badlands is now the highest-grossing film featuring the Predator at the domestic box office. It edges closer to the $90 million milestone at the domestic box office. It has surpassed the domestic haul of Alien vs Predator, the Alien and Predator crossover film, this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is holding strong at the box office, despite losing 350 screens in North America and pressure from newcomers. On Friday, it also recorded the biggest ever fourth Friday domestically, with the character featured in it. For the uninitiated, the film was made on an estimated budget of $105 million, and it must hit its break-even target before Avatar 3 is released; otherwise, it will then be harder for it to compete with the big three – Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2, and Avatar 3.

Predator: Badlands’ box office collection after the 4th weekend in North America

Based on the numbers provided by Box Office Mojo, Predator: Badlands collected a solid $4.8 million on its 4th three-day weekend in North America. It is the biggest 4th three-day weekend for a film featuring the Predator. The film declined by 27.2% only from last weekend despite losing 350 theaters on Friday. After 24 days, the domestic total of the sci-fi flick is $85 million.

4th three-day weekend breakdown of the film

Friday – $1.8 million

Saturday – $1.9 million

Sunday – $1.1 million

Total – $4.8 million

The highest-grossing movie featuring the Predator domestically

It has surpassed the domestic haul of Alien vs Predator to become the highest-grossing film featuring the Predator in it. Alien vs Predator was released in 2004 and is the first crossover film between the Alien and Predator franchises.

Check out the domestic collections of the films featuring the Predator

Predator: Badlands – $85 million Alien vs Predator – $80.3 million Predator – $59.7 million Predators – $52 million The Predator – $51.02 million Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem – $41.8 million Predator 2 – $30.6 million

Meanwhile, Predator: Badlands is still inches away from the global collection of Alien vs Predator. The 2004 film’s collection is $177.4 million, while Badlands’ collection stands at $173.7 million. Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

Box Office Summary

North America – $85.0 million

International – $88.7 million

Worldwide – $173.7 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 North America Box Office Projection: Can The Sequel Recreate The Original’s Opening Weekend Magic?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News