The dystopian action thriller The Running Man, the second adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novel, is now in its third week in theaters. With a current global haul of $60.5 million, the Edgar Wright-directed feature has yet to enter 2025’s top 50 highest-grossing titles (as per Box Office Mojo). To reach that milestone, it must surpass the worldwide total of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2025 re-release), which stands at $61.8 million – a target it’s expected to hit in the coming days.

After crossing the $60 million mark, the Glen Powell-led film is also closing in on the global earnings of another 2025 dystopian thriller based on a Stephen King novel, The Long Walk, which has accumulated $63.1 million worldwide. This means The Running Man needs around $2.6 million more to overtake it. Before reaching that benchmark, the film is also on track to surpass the global total of an early-2000s action thriller starring Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe. We’re talking about the 2000 film Proof of Life. Here’s how much more The Running Man needs to earn to outperform that title at the worldwide box office.

The Running Man vs. Proof Of Life – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Running Man – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $34.2 million

International: $26.3 million

Worldwide: $60.5 million

Proof of Life – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $32.6 million

International: $30.2 million

Worldwide: $62.8 million

As the figures show, the dystopian action thriller is currently trailing the 2000 film by roughly $2.3 million in worldwide earnings. Given its steady momentum, The Running Man is expected to surpass Proof of Life at the global box office in the coming days.

The Running Man – Break-Even Point

The film was made on an estimated budget of $110 million (via Variety), which means it needed to earn around $275 million to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. With its current worldwide total, The Running Man is still short by approximately $214.5 million from reaching that benchmark. At its current pace, it appears unlikely that the film will break even. The final verdict, however, is expected to become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s The Running Man All About

Directed by Edgar Wright, the sci-fi action thriller is set in a near-future and follows a man (Glen Powell) who is forced to participate in a deadly reality TV show called The Running Man. In this brutal game, survival itself becomes entertainment, as contestants must run for their lives while being hunted by professional killers for the amusement of a global audience.

The Running Man – Official Trailer

