After surpassing 28 Years Later, Freakier Friday, and Elio, and with a current global haul of $173.7 million, Predator: Badlands now ranks among the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025 (as per Box Office Mojo). Out of this, nearly $85 million has come from Domestic markets, and about $88.7 million from international markets. Whether it can surpass the $200 million milestone and outgross Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which earned $202.2 million globally, remains uncertain as of now.

As it continues its theatrical run, Dan Trachtenberg’s critically acclaimed sci-fi action film is just around $3.7 million short of outgrossing Alien vs. Predator’s $177.4 million worldwide total and becoming the highest-grossing film in the Predator franchise (Box Office Mojo). It is expected to achieve this target in the coming days. Meanwhile, the seventh Predator installment is also on the verge of overtaking Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford’s Western action-adventure movie, directed by Iron Man’s Jon Favreau. That film is Cowboys & Aliens, and here’s how much Predator: Badlands must earn to outgross it.

Predator: Badlands vs. Cowboys & Aliens – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $85 million

International: $88.7 million

Worldwide: $173.7 million

Cowboys & Aliens – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $100.2 million

International: $74.6 million

Worldwide: $174.8 million

Based on the above figures, the latest Predator entry is just about $1.1 million shy of overtaking the Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford-starrer. At its current pace, Predator: Badlands is expected to outgross Cowboys & Aliens within the next few days.

Predator: Badlands – Next 2025 Box Office Target

With a current worldwide tally of $173.7 million, the next 2025 film ahead of Badlands on the global box office chart is the Japanese animated film Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, which has earned $177.3 million globally. This means Predator: Badlands needs to collect approximately $3.6 million more to surpass it. Given its current momentum, the critically acclaimed sci-fi actioner is expected to achieve this milestone in the coming days.

More About Predator: Badlands

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office: Close To $800 Million But Beating The Mugen Train In Japan Now Impossible?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News