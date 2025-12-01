The Disney animation Zootopia 2’s debut weekend verdict is out, and it is outstanding, as expected. The film has collected impressive numbers on its five-day extended weekend over the Thanksgiving holiday. It has surpassed Frozen 2’s three-day and five-day debut weekend to achieve this amazing feat at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is wreaking havoc in China and is already one of the biggest Hollywood films ever in the region. The film successfully carries forward the franchise, and Disney can bring out more films in this series. It is also the 7th-highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office, having achieved this feat in its opening weekend alone.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection on its opening weekend in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Zootopia 2 collected $96.8 million during the three-day opening weekend. The film was released on Wednesday, and over the long five-day opening weekend, the Disney animation collected $156 million. It has registered the 6th biggest three-day opening weekend of 2025 by surpassing Jurassic World Rebirth’s $92 million debut.

5-day long opening weekend breakdown

Wednesday, opening day – $39.5 million

Thursday, day 2 – $19.7 million

Friday, day 3 – $38.5 million

Saturday, day 4 – $35.8 million

Sunday, day 5 – $22.5 million

Total – $156.0 million

Records 2nd biggest Thanksgiving opening weekend ever

The Zootopia sequel has surpassed the three-day and five-day opening weekend collection of Frozen 2 to register the second biggest opening weekend at the domestic box office. Unfortunately, the animated sequel failed to beat Moana 2’s collection, and the film was released last year.

Check out the top 5 biggest 5-day Thanksgiving opening weekends ever

Moana 2 – $225.4 million Zootopia 2 – $156 million Frozen 2 – $125 million Frozen – $93.6 million Ralph Breaks the Internet – $84.7 million

Disney’s buddy cop animation, Zootopia 2, follows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde pursuing Zootopia’s new and mysterious reptilian resident as they try to clear their names. The sequel was released in the theaters on November 26.

