Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson, has dropped in the domestic box office rankings. The box office collection of the heist film is edging closer to reaching the $50 million mark in North America. It has lost a few screens in North America, and with that, the movie is edging closer to beating a 2025 flop sci-fi black comedy by an acclaimed and Oscar-winning director. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The heist film had been performing well at the box office in China, but it will be overshadowed this weekend by Zootopia 2. The film is chasing the $200 million milestone. With such steep competition worldwide, Now You See Me 3 might end up being the lowest-grossing film in the franchise globally.

How much has Now You See Me 3 collected at the domestic box office after 14 days?

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest report, Jesse Eisenberg‘s heist film, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, collected $1.67 million on its second Thursday. The film received a 33.3% boost on its second Thursday, as it was a holiday, Thanksgiving Day. After 14 days, Now You See Me 3 collected 442.67 million at the box office in North America.

Set to beat Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17

Mickey 17 is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and was released earlier this year. Despite the positive reviews, the sci-fi movie emerged as a box office flop. For the record, the sci-fi movie grossed $46.0 million during its domestic run over 49 days. Meanwhile, Now You See Me 3 is on track to beat the domestic collection of Mickey 17.

Mickey 17 had an estimated budget of $118 million, which is $28 million less than the production cost of Now You See Me 3. For the unversed, Now You See Me 3 had an estimated budget of $90 million. Mickey 17 was one of the most hyped high-profile sci-fi global acticipation. Now You See Me 3 overtaking Robert Pattinson‘s film will mean it has a stronger audience pull, better franchise loyalty, and surprising box office momentum for the heist-magic series, which was considered dormant for years.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, directed by Ruben Fleischer, was released on November 14.

Box office summary

North America – $42.6 million

International – $109.4 million

Worldwide – $152.0 million

