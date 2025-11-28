Predator: Badlands, the seventh installment in the Predator film series, has been in theaters for nearly three weeks now and has received rave reviews from both critics and viewers. With a current worldwide total of $162.9 million, it has already outgrossed every film in the sci-fi action franchise except the 2004 entry, Alien vs. Predator, which earned $177.4 million globally (Box Office Mojo). As of now, it needs to earn around $14.5 million to surpass the global earnings of the franchise’s current top-grossing installment.

Given its momentum and strong word-of-mouth, Badlands is on track to become the Predator franchise’s highest-grossing film in the coming days.

Having already outgrossed several 2025 titles, including Freakier Friday, 28 Years Later, Tron: Ares, and Ballerina, Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator: Badlands is now moving closer to the worldwide earnings of a Harrison Ford action-adventure movie. We’re talking about the 1998 film Six Days, Seven Nights. Read on to find out how much more Badlands needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Predator: Badlands vs. Six Days, Seven Nights – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

North America: $79.3 million

International: $83.6 million

Worldwide: $162.9 million

Six Days, Seven Nights – Box Office Summary

North America: $74.3 million

International: $90.5 million

Worldwide: $164.8 million

As the above figures indicate, the sci-fi actioner is currently behind the Harrison Ford-starrer by around $1.9 million in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, it’s just a matter of time before Predator: Badlands surpasses Six Days, Seven Nights at the global box office.

Predator: Badlands – How Close Is It to Earning A Profit?

The latest Predator movie was made on an estimated production budget of $105 million. Using the standard 2.5x multiplier rule, it would need to earn approximately $262.5 million globally to break even at the box office. With its current worldwide total, this means the film still needs around $99.6 million more before it can break even and begin generating a profit.

More About Predator: Badlands

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Trailer

