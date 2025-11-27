Wicked: For Good walked into the box office as if it owned the place and made itself at home without any hesitation. The sequel to the beloved Broadway musical adaptation did not waste a single day playing safe. With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo taking over as the magical duo, the movie arrived on November 21. Since then, it has been writing its own history while other movies politely stepped aside.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Performance: Smashing Records With $250 Million In 5 Days

In only 5 days, Wicked: For Good has pulled in more than $250 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo), as if collecting millions was part of its daily routine. This kind of speed shows clear signs that it will soon join the billion-dollar club and might even become the third movie of the year to do that. With a production budget of $150 million, it has already started celebrating its victory lap, sitting comfortably at number 17 among the top twenty highest-grossing films of the year worldwide. The race is still young, and this one has no intention of staying at 17 for long.

The real magic is happening in the domestic theatres. From 4,115 screens, the movie has already collected over $177 million in the United States. The international markets are no less charming, adding about $76 million from 23 overseas markets. Analysts say it might not lose any theatre screens in the second weekend, at least in America, which tells us how strong the audience hold is.

It officially became the 20th film of 2025 to cross the $200 million mark worldwide. What impressed everyone was its opening weekend, which brought in more than $147 million domestically. On Monday, it secured another $14.7 million, and then delivered a pleasant surprise by rising 7% on Tuesday to collect approximately $15.7 million. That kind of weekday strength announces loud and clear that the run has only started.

Surpassing Big Titles On Its Way Up

Wicked: For Good is not only collecting millions, but it is also carefully stepping over big names. Universal’s animated crowd-pleaser The Bad Guys 2 ($238.3 million) now sits below it on the chart. Disney’s big-budget flop Snow White ($205.6 million) has been quietly pushed aside, while Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another ($202.1 million) had to accept its new position and even Predator: Badlands ($162 million) has been smoothly passed.

The next target on its list is Weapons, which currently stands as this year’s fourth-highest-grossing horror movie. Wicked: for Good will surpass it in a day or two before entering the $300 million club. Once that happens, it will sit right below Final Destination: Bloodlines ($315.8 million) and Sinners ($367.8 million), but that too looks temporary because Wicked: For Good is moving like a movie that does not stop for anyone.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Summary

Domestic – $177.4 million

International – $76 million

Worldwide – $253.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia North America Box Office Projection: Early Numbers Hint At A Stunning Climb Past The Original

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News