Wicked: For Good crosses $150 million at the domestic box office after earning one of the biggest Mondays of the year for musical live-action. It has, however, failed to beat the first Monday haul of its predecessor, Wicked. The sequel is expected to soon surpass the $200 million milestone at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Wicked sequel missed the $150 million milestone on its opening weekend by a whisker, but it achieved that on Monday only. It is here to create some new records and set new benchmarks at the domestic and worldwide box office. The reviews are overwhelmingly positive, and fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel. Luckily, the sequel came out after only a year, so the craze remained intact, and people showered their love.

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection on day 4 in North America

The magic of Wicked: For Good continues at the box office in North America, and according to Box Office Mojo, it collected $14.7 million on its first Monday. The film experienced a 57.3% drop from Sunday, scoring the 3rd biggest Monday of the year, behind Lilo & Stitch’s $36.6 million and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s $15 million. However they were both Memorial Day-boosted first Monday. The domestic total of the Wicked sequel after 4 days is $161.7 million.

Records achieved by the film’s 1st Monday gross

As mentioned above, the Wicked sequel has registered the 3rd biggest first Monday of the year, beating Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and A Minecraft Movie. It has also recorded the 3rd biggest Monday ever for musical live-actions only behind The Color Purple’s $18.1 million and Wicked’s $15.8 million.

Wicked: For Good has beaten Frozen 2’s $12.8 million and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s $11.1 million as the 2nd biggest Monday ever for November. Wicked holds the 1st position. According to trade analysts, it is expected to cross $200 million on Thursday, before its second weekend begins.

Worldwide collection update

The Wicked sequel will also cross the $250 million mark at the worldwide box office in its first week only. Adding the $161.7 million domestic cume to its $76.0 million overseas gross, the worldwide collection has reached $237.7 million cume in just four days. Wicked: For Good, released on November 21, has already surpassed One Battle After Another and Snow White to become the 18th highest-grossing film of 2025.

Box office summary

North America – $161.7 million

International – $76.0 million

Worldwide – $237.7 million

