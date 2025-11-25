Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest directorial venture, One Battle After Another, premiered on September 26, 2025, and has now been in theaters for approximately 60 days. Despite widespread critical acclaim, the action thriller failed to deliver the blockbuster-level box office performance many had expected. Still, that hasn’t stopped it from emerging as one of the strongest Oscar contenders of the year. Whether it becomes Leonardo DiCaprio’s second ‘Best Actor’ Academy Award win, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s first as a director, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, with a current worldwide total of $202.1 million, the film now ranks as the 20th highest-grossing title of 2025 (as per Box Office Mojo). After recently outgrossing several past hits like Kindergarten Cop (1990), Valkyrie (2008), and The Hunt for Red October (1990), One Battle After Another has set its sights on a star-studded survival drama next. The target: the 2015 film Everest, which featured Jason Clarke, Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Brolin, Sam Worthington, and Keira Knightley. Here’s how much more the action thriller needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. Everest – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $70.5 million

International: $131.6million

Worldwide: $202.1 million

Everest – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $43.4 million

International: $160 million

Worldwide: $203.4 million

Based on the above numbers, One Battle After Another is just around $1.3 million shy of overtaking Everest in worldwide earnings. The action thriller has a realistic chance of hitting this milestone, especially during the upcoming weekend.

One Battle After Another’s Next Target

The film just ahead of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer in global earnings is the 1990 superhero movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which is marginally ahead of it. It’s just a matter of time before One Battle After Another overtakes it.

One Battle After Another – Story & Cast

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good United Kingdom Box Office: Ariana Grande’s Film Collects $20M+ Scoring The Biggest Opening Weekend Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News