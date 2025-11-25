Zootopia 2 has set a new record at the box office in China with its pre-sales collection. It has registered Hollywood’s biggest pre-sales collection in China in the post-COVID era. To achieve this notable feat, the animated sequel has surpassed the total pre-sales collection of F9. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel is also expected to open big at the domestic box office. The anticipation among the Chinese fans for this sequel is off the charts. The first film was critically and financially successful. It won the Best Animated Feature at the 89th Academy Awards. There is also a TV series titled Zootopia+.

How much has the film collected in pre-sales at the Chinese box office?

According to a trade analyst, Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 collected a massive $34.3 million in pre-sales after eight days at the box office in China. It is for the period from November 25 to 30, and there is still one day left for pre-sales. For the unversed, 223k screenings are already open for bookings, which is a record for non-Chinese films in the pre-sales period.

8-day pre-sales breakdown of Zootopia 2 in China

November 25 – $855k

November 26, opening day – $12.7 million

November 27 – $3 million

November 28 – $4.6 million

November 29 – $10.2 million

November 30 – $3.2 million

Total – $34.3 million

Beats F9 as the biggest pre-sales for a Hollywood film in China post-COVID

F9 collected $30.1 million, becoming the biggest pre-sales for any Hollywood film in China in the post-COVID era. Zootopia 2 surpassed F9’s pre-sales collection in China, setting a new record for any Hollywood film since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening weekend projection

According to the report, Zootopia 2’s Wednesday opening-day collection is already the second biggest for Disney post-COVID in China, with pre-sales alone. It is already bigger than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Alien: Romulus‘ actual opening days. It has collected 60% of Avatar 2‘s actual opening-day box office. The film is on track to surpass F9’s $136.1 million opening-day collection in China. Zootopia 2 is set to be released on November 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

