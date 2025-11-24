Anaconda is a comedy horror film serving as the metafictional sequel or reboot to 1997’s Anaconda. Paul Rudd and Jack Black’s film is eyeing a Christmas release, and its opening weekend will clash with Avatar 3’s second weekend. If the first reactions or word-of-mouth are weak, then the film will fall flat at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has been directed by Tom Gormican, who co-wrote it with Kevin Etten. It is the sixth movie in the overall Anaconda film series. The cast features Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello in supporting roles. It is a horror comedy, and the trailer has left fans intrigued, as Paul and Jack are two of the most amazing comedic actors. People are waiting to watch them on the big screen.

How much is the film expected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

According to Box Office Pro‘s report, Jack Black and Paul Rudd‘s Anaconda is eyeing a decent opening at the domestic box office. According to their long-range forecast, the horror comedy film is expected to earn between $20 million and $30 million at the box office in North America during its opening weekend.

How does it stack up against the OG horror classic?

The OG Anaconda movie was released in 1997, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, and Owen Wilson in key roles. It is a cult classic and an action-adventure horror movie, whereas the upcoming remake is more towards the comedy genre. The OG film collected $16.6 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. On average, the 2025 release is tracking to earn around 50.5% more than the 1997 cult classic.

What is the film about?

The official synopsis released by Sony Pictures states – “Doug and Griff have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic “classic” Anaconda. When a midlife crisis prompts them to take action, finally, they head deep into the Amazon to begin filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation.” Anaconda, starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd, is set to be released on December 25.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Worldwide Box Office: Crosses $100M Mark During 2nd Weekend But Fails To Break Into 2025’s Top 25

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News