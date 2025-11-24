Zootopia 2 has been performing well in pre-sales at the box office in China. It has surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water’s pre-sales collection at the box office in China, with two more days remaining for pre-sales. It will also beat F9‘s pre-sales collection, setting a new record for Hollywood films at the box office in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel is set to be released soon and has generated huge buzz in China. This level of pre-sales performance for a Hollywood film has not been seen since Avatar 2 in the post-COVID era. The animated sequel is expected to surpass the opening weekend box office collections of Avatar: The Way of Water and Godzilla vs. Kong in China.

Zootopia 2’s pre-sales collection in China after 7 days

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 collected over $25.6 million in seven days and for the period from November 25 to 30. There are still two more days left before the pre-sales conclude. It has also been reported that 184k screenings have already been opened for bookings, which is again a record for non-Chinese movies in the pre-sales period.

It has also outperformed Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s $18.9 million pre-sales collections at the same point. For the record, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected $18.9 million after seven days in pre-sales at the box office in China.

7-day pre-sales collection breakdown

Tuesday previews, November 25 – $603k

Wednesday, opening day, November 26 – $9.5 million

Thursday, November 27 – $2.1 million

Friday, November 28 – $3.3 million

Saturday, November 29 – $7.7 million

Sunday, November 30 – $2.4 million

Total – $25.6 million

Beats Avatar: The Way of Water’s pre-sales collection in China

Zootopia 2 has surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water’s total pre-sales in China, becoming Hollywood’s second biggest post-COVID release. For the uninitiated, Avatar 2 has already collected $23 million in pre-sales. It will also surpass F9’s $30.1 million in pre-sales by today or Tuesday. It will thus set a new record for Hollywood movies in China post-COVID after beating F9 and becoming the biggest pre-sales post-COVID in China.

Zootopia 2 is tracking to beat Avatar: The Way of Water‘s $57.1 million and Godzilla Vs Kong’s $69.2 million opening weekend collections in China. The film is scheduled to release on November 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

