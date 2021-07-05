After a couple of big drops during the weekdays of the opening week, F9 has bounce backed and how! The film picked up tremendously on Friday and Saturday. In the United States, people are celebrating Independence Day today, and obviously, it would help the film a big time. Meanwhile, at the end of the second weekend, the Fast Saga has already become the highest earner of the post-pandemic period by beating Godzilla vs Kong.

Fast & Furious 9 is enjoying a 4-day extended weekend in the US, with Monday’s performance still to come on board. Speaking of the regular Friday to Sunday weekend, the Fast Saga has added $23.96 million, taking the domestic tally to $117.36 million. With such a total, the film is eyeing A Quiet Place 2’s $145.78 million at the domestic box office. The numbers are expected to be surpassed in the next few days.

While F9 awaits to become the highest earner in the US (post-pandemic era), it has already achieved a similar feat globally. It has made $491.76 million till now. Godzilla vs Kong has earned $446.56 million till now as per Box Office Mojo, which is now at the second position after the Fast Saga.

F9 is expected to bring in another $8.75 million (estimated) by the end of Monday, which will bring the film’s tally above $500 million. Now, that’s a great feat to achieve!

Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena and others in key roles, the film is helmed by Justin Lin. It awaits its release in key markets. In India, the film is said to release in August and is expected to create fireworks owing to the fanbase of the franchise.

