Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, often sees commercial success even when his films receive negative critical reception. A fun fact about Vijay’s approach to acting was recently revealed by producer Dil Raju, who primarily works in Telugu cinema. The two had previously collaborated on the Tamil film Varisu. According to Gulte, Dil Raju shared an interesting habit that Vijay strictly follows.

How Much Time Does Vijay Allocate to a Film?

Dil Raju said that Vijay is highly particular about the time a film takes from start to completion. When they worked together, Vijay allotted only six months of his time for the entire project, and the film had to be planned accordingly. These six months included 20 shooting days per month. According to Dil Raju, this tight and disciplined schedule was actually beneficial for producers, as it ensured the project was completed on time.

Dil Raju’s Advice for Actors

Dil Raju believes that every actor should follow a similar approach, as limiting the available time will push everyone involved, including producers, directors, and technicians, to complete the film on time. He also acknowledges that while a film may take more time in pre-production, once the camera starts rolling, the shoot can be completed on schedule. According to him, the Telugu film industry is currently collapsing, and they are working on a remedy.

Was Varisu A Success?

Varisu was released during Pongal in 2023, the film received mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike, with a 66% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.9/10 rating on IMDb. However, despite the lukewarm reviews, it managed to draw large crowds in India and abroad, emerging as a notable box office success.

