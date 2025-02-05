Ajith Kumar, aka Thala Ajith, is all set for a smashing box office comeback with Vidaamuyarchi. As the Kollywood superstar arrives on the big screen after a slightly longer gap, fans are charged up. The enthusiasm could be clearly seen through the superb response at ticket windows, as the film is selling tickets like hotcakes. In a recent update, it has gone past the day 1 advance booking sales of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and is ready to surpass Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the upcoming Tamil action thriller will release tomorrow, February 6. Though the promotions have been weak so far, the intriguing trailer has built momentum. Other than that, the film is entirely dependent on Ajith’s face value. Ever since the bookings opened, the film has been performing much better and has crossed the 10-crore mark in no time.

As of 11:30 am IST, Vidaamuyarchi has sold tickets worth 14.30 crore gross for day 1 through advance booking. It includes a sale of over 7.45 lakh tickets at the Indian box office (excluding blocked seats). As expected, sales are driven majorly by Tamil Nadu, which alone has contributed pre-sales worth 12.10 crore+ gross.

As of now, Vidaamuyarchi has been allocated almost 6,700 shows across the country for the opening day. In the final count, it might go over 6,800 shows.

With day 1 advance booking worth 14.30 crore gross so far, the Ajith Kumar starrer has comfortably surpassed Varisu’s final opening day pre-sales worth 11.49 crores. Very soon, it will also surpass Vettaiyan, which closed at 18.26 crores. Also, Jailer’s 18.50 crores is in danger. Before the first show starts, the film is expected to close its opening day pre-sales at around 19-20 crores.

Meanwhile, Vidaamuyarchi also stars Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja in key roles. The trio returns on the big screen after 14 years. they were last seen together in Mankatha (2011).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

