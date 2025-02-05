Disney’s Moana 2 is still touching new milestones despite being available on digital platforms. It has now surpassed Finding Dory and Despicable Me 3’s worldwide haul to solidify its position in the Top 50 all-time grosser list. The film collected strong numbers on its 10th weekend across the international markets to achieve such an amazing feat. Scroll below for the deets.

Finding Dory is also a Disney movie produced by the Pixar Animation Studios and part of the Finding Nemo franchise. It is both a sequel and spin-off following the events of Finding Nemo. It collected $486.29 million in the US and $1.029 billion worldwide. The animated feature is now the 50th highest-grossing film of all time, beaten by the Moana sequel.

Another film that has been surpassed by Moana 2 is Despicable Me 3, which is now the #49 highest-grossing film of all time behind the 2024 release. It was released in 2017 and is part of the Despicable Me franchise, the highest-grossing animated franchise of all time. The movie by Universal Pictures and Illumination collected $264.62 million in the US and a staggering $1.034 billion worldwide.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Moana sequel grossed strong $4.3 million on the tenth weekend overseas, dropping only -25.9% from last weekend. It played across 53 markets and has reached $582.9 million cume overseas. The film’s domestic cume stands at $453.9 million cume in the United States, and adding that to the overseas cume, its worldwide collection has reached $1.04 billion cume. It is now officially the 48th highest-grossing film of all time. It is reportedly eyeing a $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion global run.

Moana 2, released in 2024, was the third-biggest film of last year. It is available on Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and other digital retailers as PVOD.

