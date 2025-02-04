The Tamil romantic film Kadhalikka Neramillai has turned out to be a colossal disaster. The film has still not crossed 10 crores and has instead, witnessed a further downward graph in the collection. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 21st day.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the Jayam Ravi starrer earned only 1 lakh. This was a drop of around 66% since the film amassed 3 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 9.57 crores.

The movie is most likely to wrap up below 10 crores as there is little or no hope left for Kadhalikka Neramillai. The film had interestingly received fairly positive reviews from the masses and the critics alike. Fans especially liked the chemistry between Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen. However, that did not translate into the box office performance of the film. It is also facing a tough competition from other South release, which are going stronger at the box office due to more buzz.

Amid this, Kadhalikka Neramillai will also be released on the OTT sphere. The Jayam Ravi starrer will be released on the OTT streaming platform, Netflix. Staying true to the theme of its romantic genre, the movie will reportedly be released on Valentine’s Day.

About The Film

Talking about the movie, Kadhalikka Neramillai has been helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Apart from Jayam Ravi, the movie also stars Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. At the same time, the music of the film has been composed by the legendary composer A R Rahman.

