Marge Simpson lies in a coffin, or rather, she briefly did in the Season 36 finale of The Simpsons. That proved to be enough to pull the show back into the spotlight. What seemed like the end for the blue-haired matriarch turned out to be part of yet another bizarre future fantasy, something fans of the long-running animated series have come to expect. However, that didn’t stop the internet from lighting up and sending the show surging to No. 6 on Disney+ charts as of July 4, 2025, per Flixpatrol.

Season 36 Finale “Estranger Things” Draws Massive Attention

The episode, Estranger Things, followed Marge as she unintentionally broke the bond between Bart and Lisa. Maggie’s simple toy choice led the older siblings to abandon one of their few shared interests: Itchy & Scratchy.

Marge, worried that this might pull them apart for good, imagined a future where that rift became real. In that vision, after years of growing apart, Bart and Lisa finally reconnect, only after Marge dies. In the clouds above, she watches them reconcile, now married to Ringo Starr in some surreal afterlife twist.

Is Marge Simpson Really Dead?

None of the things shown in the episode is supposed to stick, not the death and not even the heaven marriage. The idea that anything in The Simpsons counts as permanent is nothing short of a joke. According to showrunner Matt Selman, nothing in the future episodes is set in stone, and Marge is alive and probably will be forever.

“Obviously since The Simpsons future episodes are all speculative fantasies, they’re all different every time,” Selman explained, per CBR. “Marge will probably never be dead ever again. The only place Marge is dead is in one future episode that aired six weeks ago.”

“Bart’s Birthday” Premiere Faked A Series Finale

Apparently, this wasn’t even the first big fake-out of the season. Season 36 started strong with Bart’s Birthday, an episode disguised as the show’s grand finale. But that, too, was a trick as the team leaned into the impossibility of wrapping up a series that’s been around for decades. Instead of going sentimental, they went exaggerated, and that gamble paid off. Writer Jessica Conrad ended up with an Annie Award nomination.

Now, with fans curious, outraged, or simply nostalgic, The Simpsons has found itself back on the radar. The show is nearly 800 episodes deep, but it still knows how to pull viewers back in, even if it means temporarily putting Marge six feet under.

