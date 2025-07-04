Black Clover wrapped up its original anime run in 2021, just as things were starting to build toward something bigger. Asta’s growth was far from over, and the anime didn’t even touch the manga’s final war arc, leaving viewers with half the story and all the anticipation.

For years, nothing concrete followed as there was just silence while Studio Pierrot focused on other major projects like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Black Clover Season Return Rumors Spark Hope Among Fans

Now, five years later, signs of life have finally emerged. A recent tease from Jump Giga magazine suggests that Black Clover might finally be returning. The publisher hasn’t made anything official, and Studio Pierrot hasn’t stepped forward either. Still, the rumor alone has stirred up excitement. The fanbase hasn’t let go of this series, and the buzz is getting louder again.

"Black Clover" NEW ANIME SEASON OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED! Confirmation in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 32/2025! Image © Shueisha, Yuuki Tabata, TV Tokyo, Black Clover Project pic.twitter.com/DXA0tm3wQP — MangaReporter (Manga & Anime News) (@MangaReporter) July 3, 2025

New Season May Pick Up With Spade Kingdom Raid Arc

The anime had wrapped up after the Elf Reincarnation arc, skipping over several big chunks from the manga. A possible return means Asta and his companions would dive straight into the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc. This section of the story brings in major battles and powerful transformations. For manga readers, it’s one of the most thrilling phases, packed with moments that deserve proper animation.

According to Screenrant, Asta’s development would take center stage. When the show paused, he hadn’t mastered his demonic abilities but that changes in the next arcs, where he and Liebe become a serious force. Yuno also steps up, pushing both their stories forward in dramatic ways. A return would finally bring these moments to life and fans have waited long enough.

🚨TV Anime "Black Clover : Spade Kingdom Arc" SEASON 5 Announced for 2028! Animation Studio: Terrorist Pierrot

Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara pic.twitter.com/8fCjtfPOkT — xSnxwyy (@BlackCloverNews) March 31, 2025

As of now, nothing’s been confirmed yet, but the signs are pointing in a good direction. If the show comes back, it has all the material it needs to make a strong impact again.

