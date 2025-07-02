K-drama fans, July is here, so it’s your time to refresh your K-drama stock. A whole new sequence of series is coming your way on the OTTs. From rom-coms to sports dramas, thrillers to action – all kinds of genres of K-dramas are set to stream. These dramas will be led by some of the major names from the industry. We will get to see Lee Jong-Suk’s return after his military service, Kang Ha-Neul in a different avatar, Mun Ka-Young romancing Jong-Suk, and more.

So, without any further ado, let’s jump straight to the list of K-dramas and Korean shows that are going to stream on OTT platforms like Netflix and Disney+ in July 2025. Scroll ahead.

1. Law and the City

Release Date : July 5, 2025

: July 5, 2025 OTT Platform: Disney+

tvN’s upcoming drama, Law and the City, featuring Lee Jong-Suk, Mun Ka-Young, Ryu Hye-Young, and others, is going to premiere on July 5, 2025. The storyline revolves around Ahn Joo-Hyung (Jong-Suk), a cold-blooded, competent associate lawyer who is known for being the brainiac of his law firm. On the other hand, there’s Kang Hui-Ji (Ka-Young), who is a social butterfly and a junior associate. Even though she is flawed, she always stands with confidence and honesty. When they two meet, what happens is all about the drama.

2. Better Late Than Single

Release Date : July 8, 2025

: July 8, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Taking the idea of ‘always single’, a Korean concept, into reality TV, Better Late Than Single is a show that follows a group of men and women trying their hand at finding love. They will be guided by their coaches. While going on several dates and changing their styles, they are going to find their love on camera. The show will feature Seo In-Guk, Kang Han-Na, Lee Eun-Ji, and others.

3. Low Life

Release Date : July 16, 2025

: July 16, 2025 OTT Platform: Disney+

Starring Ryu Seung-Ryong, Yang Se-Jong, and Im Soo-Jung, the K-drama, Low Life, is about an uncle-nephew duo who get entangled in crime for selling valuable artefacts found in a treasure ship at the South Korean coast. As they collect this secret stash of money, they meet with people hoping to change their fate. But what happens to them at the end is all about the drama.

4. Wall to Wall

Release Date : July 18, 2025

: July 18, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Kang Ha-Neul and Yeom Hye-Ran starring Wall to Wall is a psychological thriller K-drama coming on Netflix on July 18, 2025. Woo Sung (Ha-Neul) is an ordinary office worker in his 30s, who finally succeeds in buying his own home in an 84-square-meter apartment. He exhausts all of his savings, takes out a loan, and even sells his mother’s garlic field to buy that apartment. However, things take a different turn when he starts hearing terrible noises from the other neighbors’ floors. How he gets to the bottom of this issue is all about the drama.

5. Try: A Miracle In Us

Release Date: July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Starring Yoon Kye-Sang, Im Se-Mi, Kim Yo-Han, Park Jung-Yeon, and others, Try: A Miracle In Us is a sports drama. The SBS drama’s plot revolves around Joo Ga-Ram (Yoon Kye-Sang), a rugby player whose career is halted over a sudden drug scandal. Three years later, he returns as a contract coach to the same high school to coach the team where he once played. As he starts coaching the weakest team of the league, he reunites with his former girlfriend Bae I-Ji (Im Se-Mi) after ghosting her, who leads the shooting team of the school.

6. Trigger

Release Date : July 25, 2025

: July 25, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Another action thriller drama in the list is Trigger. Featuring Kim Nam-Gil, Kim Young-Kwang, Woo Ji-Hyun, and others, the storyline revolves around a troublesome situation. Owning or selling, or purchasing guns in South Korea is banned, so when an inflow of machinery suddenly grows from an unknown source, things take a different turn. Lee Do (Kim Nam-Gil), who is a righteous detective, takes up the case and monitors the situation. As the story unfolds, he starts to face major obstacles.

Other than these 6 K-dramas and Korean shows, there are other dramas that are also going to premiere this month on various Korean platforms. This list includes, Nice Guy, My Girlfriend Is A Real Man, The Defects, S Line, and Bitch x Rich season 2. It’s going to be very exciting. Are you ready to binge-watch?

