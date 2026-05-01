South Korean actor Park Dong-bin has tragically passed away. As per The Korea Times, he was found dead inside a restaurant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. The 56-year-old actor had planned to open it before his death. One of his acquaintances discovered Dong-bin’s body and informed the authorities. Cops have so far not found any signs of foul play in his death.

On this tragic occasion, the best way to honor the late actor would be by appreciating the work he left behind. Here’s a list of five of his films and shows to watch in his memory.

1. Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010)

Director – Kim Won-seok, Hwang In-hyuk

– Kim Won-seok, Hwang In-hyuk IMDb rating – 7.8/10

– 7.8/10 Streaming On – Crunchyroll

Plot: Sungkyunkwan Scandal is a historical drama series about a young and talented girl who disguises herself as her younger brother to get into a university. Park Dong-bin plays the supporting role of a butler in the series. It ran from August 30 to November 2, 2010.

2. Zombie Detective (2020)

Director – Shim Jae-hyun

– Shim Jae-hyun IMDb rating – 7.3/10

– 7.3/10 Streaming On – Viki

Plot: Zombie Detective, originally titled jombitamjeong, follows a zombie who teams up with a writer to solve crimes. The horror comedy series takes place in the second year of a zombie outbreak. Dong-bin plays a guy named Hwang Chun Sub.

3. Gap Dong (2014)

Director – Jo Soo-won

– Jo Soo-won IMDb rating – 7.3/10

– 7.3/10 Streaming On – OnDemandKorea

Plot: Gap Dong is loosely based on the Hwaseong serial murders committed by Lee Choon-jae. It focuses on a detective’s son trying to catch a killer named Gap Dong. Dong-bin plays the role of Bae-Sang Ki.

4. So I Married the Anti-fan (2021)

Director – Kang Cheol-woo

– Kang Cheol-woo IMDb rating – 7.2/10

– 7.2/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The series focuses on a girl who loses her job because of a K-pop star. However, it was all due to a big misunderstanding. The late actor portrayed the role of Jo Hae-yoon in the series. It’s based on the namesake novel, which was earlier adapted into a webtoon and a Chinese film.

5. The Huntresses (2014)

Director – Park Jae-hyun

– Park Jae-hyun IMDb rating – 5.5/10

– 5.5/10 Streaming On – Tubi

Plot: The Huntresses is a period action comedy film about three women during the Joseon dynasty. These women work as bounty hunters and are assigned to get a stauroscope. They also manage to save the Royal family from a coup.

Advertisement

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: THE BOYZ vs ONE HUNDRED Contract Dispute Explained: Termination, Payments & Court Ruling

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News