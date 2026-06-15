The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Hope and Deke putting together a preview for everyone at Logan, Liam asking Wyatt to join the rest of them at Logan, Steffy arriving to question Katie about their next line and lead designer, and then lastly, Remy having a chat with Deke.

The drama, the suspicions, the secrets, the excitement, the rivalry, and more are about to get heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 15, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 15, 2026

The first episode of the week features Will struggling with keeping the truth from Electra. The two are finally back together after weeks of uncertainty and turmoil. But now things have changed on the career front. Electra is still working at Forrester, while Will was fired from FC and joined Logan.

Now the two are working at competing fashion houses and have intel that the other doesn’t. Nobody outside Logan knows that Hope is the new lead designer, and it’s something Electra is very keen to know. Will trusts her and wants to confide in her, but he promised Katie he’ll keep this a secret.

He does not want this to ruin their resurging romance, but he cannot stab his family in the back by sharing such a big secret with someone working for the rival fashion house. Even if it’s his girlfriend, Electra. It’s a struggle for Will to keep Hope’s name hidden, but will he confess or keep quiet?

How long will he be able to avoid this when Electra is so curious about who the designer is? On the other hand, RJ and Dylan level up their friendship. Bonding over their feelings not being reciprocated by Electra and Will, the two have gotten closer. Flirting and dancing to kisses and potentially more.

Especially with RJ taking Dylan to his new place. Are they going to take another step forward and get intimate or just keep things casual and fun?

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