The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Remy learning surprising information about Deke and his new career journey. On the other hand, Steffy demanded answers from Katie about Logan’s new line and who the lead designer will be, while Hope continued to hide.

From advice and excitement to offers and celebrations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from this new week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 15, 2026

The first episode of the week features Will struggling with keeping the truth from Electra. Is he going to blurt out that Hope is the new lead designer, or will he manage to keep it a secret from her? She might be his girlfriend, but she works for Forrester. Meanwhile, RJ and Dylan level up their friendship.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Forrester Creations eagerly anticipates the launch of Eric’s couture line. Is it going to be a success or not? On the other hand, Steffy makes a promise to Brooke. Is this about Hope? Or is it about Forrester in general? Zende turns to Carter for advice about his future. What wisdom will he receive?

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Sheila’s return leaves Taylor and Deacon on edge. Is she still in need of some revenge, or has she let go of the anger she was harboring against both of them? Elsewhere, Steffy’s last-minute offer changes everything. Who is this offer to and how is this going to make a transformation?

Thursday, June 18, 2026

When Sheila reveals her true motives, what will they be? Is she still hoping to take her revenge on Taylor and Deacon? Meanwhile, Dylan has a new boss at Forrester. Who exactly could it be, and how will it change things?

Friday, June 19, 2026

The final episode of the week features a bold proposal from Wyatt and Shauna catching Bill’s attention. Is he going to agree and recruit the latter if the former joins as well? And then lastly, Brooke celebrates a bright future with Hope. But when will she find out about Hope’s decision to work for Logan?

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