The landmark 20th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is here. Fans are excited to dive back into the drama, glamour, friendships, parties, and travel. Here’s what storylines to expect from the new edition.

Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 20: Storylines To Expect

Vicki Gunvalson

Vicki is back and better than ever. She is busy with her career, shuttling between her homes, and being happy with her boyfriend, Michael. But the drama in her personal life escalates while she navigates her bonds with Tamra and Shannon and has plenty of friction with the new addition, Carmella.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson)

Shannon Storms

Shannon is single but ready to mingle. She is focused on fixing the issues in her life, her financial troubles, while she deals with the ups and downs of her friendship with Jennifer as well as the hot-and-cold drama with Tamra.

Heather Dubrow

Heather’s relationship with her mother, Carole, has always been complicated, to say the least, but when it comes under more strain, how will she deal with it? To add to it, her equations within the group are questioned as the women wonder what her friendship actually means, most of all Tamra.

Tamra Judge

Tamra is about to start a new chapter as her kids leave home and start a new journey into their individual lives. Her friendship with Shannon improves, but conflicts with Vicki spark major drama. As she tries to focus on peace and growing, will she be able to weather the storms?

Emily Simpson

Emily just celebrated her 50th birthday and has been focused not only her health but also her well-being. But her troubles begin at home as she struggles to raise the kids with Shane, leading to a lot of strain on their marriage. On the bright side, she develops an equation with Carmella.

Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina is engaged to her boyfriend, Travis, but doubts have begun to arise in her mind as she wonders if she wants to do this forever. Gina’s bond with Emily remains as strong as ever, but Carmella’s entry has raised some of her doubts. When her decisions are questioned, how will she respond?

Jennifer Pedranti

Jennifer Pedranti is happy with her fiancé, Ryan, and her teenage kids. She also helps fix the cracks in the group as she tries to stay the peacemaker.

Carmella Garcia

Carmella is the new addition to the group. A realtor by profession, she is a mother to four. When the other women question her motives and behavior, she refuses to be shunned or berated and stands her ground staunchly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmella Garcia (@therealcarmellagarcia)

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