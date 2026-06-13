Every family has a portrait they show the world and a conversation they never finish. Sony LIV presents Perfect Family, which peels back the frame.

Perfect Family is offering a glimpse into a dysfunctional family’s decision to pursue therapy.

Perfect Family Plot

The Karkarias look sorted. Then a child’s emotional breakdown sends them into family therapy, and everything they’ve left unsaid begins to surface. What follows is an emotionally moving and more relatable journey than most families will care to admit.

Every character is flawed, emotional, and messy, just like all of us. It’s a story that will make people pause, reflect, and maybe even call their loved ones after watching it.

Perfect Family Cast, Crew & Release Date

Created by Palak Bhambri and directed by Sachin Pathak, this eight-episode series marks Pankaj Tripathi’s debut as a producer. The ensemble cast includes Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak Godbole, Gulshan Devaiah, and Kaveri Seth, who bring the Karkaria family to vivid, chaotic life.

Perfect Family streaming exclusively on Sony LIV from 26th June.

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