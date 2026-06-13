Prime Video today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Drishyam 3, the highly anticipated next chapter in one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated thriller drama franchises, known for its taut narrative, sharp twists, and gripping performances that have, over the years, garnered a strong and loyal fan base across languages and demographics.

Drishyam 3: Plot & Storyline

In the years since Drishyam 2, George Kutty appears to have secured the future he always wanted for his family; he has even adapted his past into a successful film. But the past refuses to stay buried. When two journalists begin investigating the real-life inspirations behind the film, and a carefully orchestrated marriage proposal for his daughter Anju turns out to be a deadly trap, George Kutty finds himself drawn into his most emotionally charged and dangerous battle yet. With old adversaries back with renewed motive, and fear, guilt, and suspicion closing in from every side, George Kutty, the protector, must once again rely on his wits to protect the people he loves and the secrets that bind them together.

Drishyam 3: Cast, Crew & Release Date

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, presented by PEN Studios and Panorama Studios, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas, the thriller drama stars Mohanlal, Meena, and Siddique in lead roles. George Kutty returns as the protector, once again forced to defend his family when the past resurfaces with deadly consequences.

Drishyam 3 will stream exclusively on Prime Video from June 18 in Malayalam with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada for audiences in India and across more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

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Drishyam 3 Trailer

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